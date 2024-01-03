Here are the Minnesota Vikings Week 18 Playoff Scenarios
The Minnesota Vikings are in a hole. The only way out and on to the NFL playoffs is to win this weekend and get a ton of help.
The Vikings have had the definition of an up-and-down season.
They started slow, 1-4 to be exact, before rebounding to the tune of a 4-4 mark after taking down the Packers.
In that win, the team lost QB Kirk Cousins for the season, and traded quickly for Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs electrified fans for two weeks, boosting the team to 6-4, and since that time, things have been less than stellar.
Three different starting quarterbacks have attempted to get the team on the right track, but Minnesota is 1-5 in their last 6 games.
They're down, but they're still not out. Despite the tough loss to Green Bay at home on Sunday Night Football, Minnesota isn't all the way out of the postseason yet.
The Vikings must win against the Lions on the road on Sunday to have any chance. That is item #1. Here are the other things that need to happen for Jaren Hall, Joshua Dobbs, or Nick Mullens to lead the team to the postseason:
1) Win and Packers, Seahawks, and Buccaneers Lose
2) Win and Packers, Seahawks, and Saints Lose
It's improbable, but not impossible. Minnesota will have to take the first step on Sunday and control what they can by beating rival Detroit on the road. Outside of that, all they can do is hope and root for chaos. Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 12:00 Noon on Sunday.
