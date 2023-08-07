New York Jets Part Ways with South Dakota Alum Streveler

Chris Streveler is looking for a new gig. Just a few days after making his season debut in 2023 with the New York Jets, the team has announced the release of the veteran signal caller.

Streveler, who was one of many quarterbacks in New York competing for a backup role behind newly acquired veteran Aaron Rodgers, is now hitting the open market.

The South Dakota Coyote grad has played for four different NFL franchises, and had been with the Jets since last July.

Get our free mobile app

This past season, he served as the third quarterback on the roster behind Zach Wilson and Mike White.

In an offseason of change for the franchise, Streveler is simply just an odd man out.

The former CFL Grey Cup Champion will now aim to find a backup role elsewhere in the NFL, with several teams possibly in interest of a veteran with starting experience.

Streveler played a limited role last season, and finished with 90 yards passing as well as 54 yards rushing in two total game appearances.

Here's an official confirmation of the release:

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Rich Cimini on Twitter