Caitlin Clark Appears on Manningcast, Predicts Chiefs Touchdown Pass [WATCH]

Before Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game, no college athlete had appeared on the popular Manningcast.

The show, which airs on ESPN2 during the Monday night game, features former NFL quarterbacks, and brothers, Peyton and Eli Manning. The two break down the game, while chatting with everyone from singers to actors to athletes.

Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, joined the Mannings during Monday night's game. I doubt it surprises you that she killed it. Both Mannings are obviously impressed throughout her appearance.

Clark compared the offense of the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs to that of the Iowa women's basketball team. She said, "Good point, good post player, good quarterback, great tight end." Then the Mannings had a little fun with photos from Caitlin's childhood when she was completely decked out in Chiefs gear.

Caitlin also talked about looking forward to being in Kansas City on Christmas to watch the Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders. You can see the first part of her appearance below.

In part two, Clark mentions that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is frustrated and that he'll get the touchdown on this possession.

Proving again that she's good at everything, Kelce gets the touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes and Clark gets added to the Manningcast's perfect prediction board.

When Caitlin Clark's basketball career ends, she will be able to name her job in broadcasting. She's that good. In the meantime, fans will continue to flock to her. And she'll undoubtedly keep smiling, and signing.

