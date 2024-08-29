Caitlin Clark Sets Another Record, Fever Beat Sun

All eyes are on the WNBA playoff push with less than a month remaining in the 2024 regular season.

But the most anticipated draft class in league history also continues to draw attention. Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick in April, hopes to lead the Indiana Fever back to the postseason for the first time since 2016. And Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso hope to lead the Chicago Sky to the playoffs as well.

Clark and Reese have already etched their names into the record books this season. Clark set the WNBA single-game record with 19 assists, and she is the first rookie in league history to tally a triple-double. Reese set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15).

On Wednesday Clark broke the WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers in a season, and teammate Kelsey Mitchell became the first Fever player to score 20-plus points five games in a row in the 84-80 win in Indianapolis that ended the Fever's 11-game losing streak to the Connecticut Sun.

With 19 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds , Clark also became the first WNBA player -- not just rookie -- to have six consecutive games with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. And with 10 games of at least 15 points and 5 assists in a row, she has tied Diana Taurasi's mark set in 2010.

The Fever moved to 15-16 after starting the season 1-8. Their 12-6 record since June 10 is the third-best mark in the WNBA over that stretch, trailing only New York and Minnesota.

Indiana is closing in on getting its first playoff berth since 2016, when it finished 17-17. The WNBA moved to a 40-game season last year.

