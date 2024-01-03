Caitlin Clark’s Buzzer Beater Buries the Spartans [WATCH]

Get our free mobile app

Michgan State v Iowa Getty Images loading...

You knew who was going to take the shot. With Iowa and Michigan State tied at 73 and just seconds left in the game, everyone inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena, including every Spartan player knew who was going to take the shot. But that is the greatness that is Caitlin Clark. You know the shot is coming, and you still can't stop it.

In a game that saw Iowa build a nine-point 4th quarter lead and then blow it, it helps to have a super-hero wearing #22 ready to go in just these types of situations. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told the Cedar Rapids Gazette, "We found a way to win. That's what good teams do." With just two seconds left in the game, Hannah Stuelke finally got the ball to Clark whose fadeaway three left her fingertips just in time.

Clark claims she knew it was going in. I suppose we all did. For those of you wondering if she got the shot off in time, the play was reviewed. Yes...it was close. But the replay shows that Clark got the ball off right as the shot clock hit zero. Game over. Iowa wins 76-73.

Clark finished with 40 points, five rebounds, three steals, and one block according to the Gazette. Hannah Stuelke added 15 points and 8 rebounds while Molly Davis chipped in with 8 points and 7 rebounds. The Spartans hounded Clark all game long with a physical defense that left her winded during stretches. She'll need more scoring from teammates like Kate Martin and Gabby Marshall if Iowa wants to stay unbeaten in the Big 10.

Iowa plays at Rutgers on Friday night.

