Call To Freedom Offering Free Self Defense Class in Sioux Falls

"We believe in the protection, healing and restoration of the body, mind and soul of those victimized by sex and labor trafficking"

That is the first line of Call To Freedom's statement of faith. And with that same belief, you can help save lives by recognizing the signs of human trafficking. It could be the first step in making a profound impact on someone.

Call To Freedom has ten locations around South Dakota that support victims, offer case management, bring communities together while educating and advocating to stop human trafficking.

Get our free mobile app

To help people protect themselves Call To Freedom is offering a free self-defense class to the public this Saturday, January 29 at the Empower Campus community room located at 1915 E. 8th Street Sioux Falls. The class will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Registration is encouraged.

Learn more about the important work that Call To Freedom is doing in our community and how you can contribute.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: