Can a Kid Under 14 Have a Job in South Dakota?

My 10-year-old son is always scheming a way to earn money to buy the random stuff he wants like a PS5. So he asked me if he is old enough to get a job. I told him no, even if it was legal, but I didn't really know all of the rules so I started digging.

According to South Dakota law, a kid under the age of 14 can have a job but there are strict restrictions, and also some exceptions to those restrictions. They cannot work a job during school hours or past 7:00 pm.

In addition to that, anyone under the age of 16 is not allowed to perform any work that is "dangerous to life, health or morals." That law is not specific as to what "dangerous to morals" means, but I would assume means working for a bar, brewery, strip club, or politician.

The exceptions include working on a farm or business owned by the parents or guardian of the child. There are also exceptions for certain types of work if the child has earned a certification in that type of work.

For anyone who is 14 or 15 years of age, the rules loosen up a bit but are still fairly stringent. They cannot work more than four hours in one school day or more than 20 hours in a school week. They also cannot work more than eight hours in a non-school day or 40 hours in a non-school week. That's a bummer, but once they turn sixteen they can start making that overtime money.

