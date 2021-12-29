Can I Legally Blow Snow into My Neighbors Yard in Sioux Falls?

Welcome back to winter once again!

While it's true here in Sioux Falls we don't have a significant amount of snow on the ground at the moment, thanks to our unseasonably warm December temps a few weeks ago. I think everyone who has lived in this state for a good deal of time fully expects that to change sooner, rather than later, given the history of our winters here in South Dakota.

Before Old Man Winter decides to take his next dump, here are a couple of Sioux Falls snow removal laws to familiarize yourself with.

When do I need to shovel?

Whenever we do receive a winter weather event that results in the accumulation of snow/ice in the Sioux Falls city limits, it is the responsibility of every property owner to remove that snow and ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot, or parking area within a 48-hour period according to city ordinance § 96.100 DUTY TO REMOVE SNOW.

Where can I legally deposit the snow?

According to city ordinance § 96.102 DISPOSAL OF SNOW AND ICE. The property owner or person in charge of removing the snow/ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot, or parking area must dispose of accumulated snow and ice upon the property as follows:

(A) Snow and ice shall not be deposited on any sidewalk or in any park.

(B) Snow and ice shall not be deposited so as to obstruct or interfere with the passage or vision of vehicular or pedestrian traffic. (C) In the area designated zone 1 for snow alerts, snow and ice shall not be deposited upon any public street or alley that has been cleared of snow by the grading of snow away from the curb or the picking up and carrying away of snow by the city. Snow and ice may be deposited on the street until it has been cleared.

(D) In all areas outside zone 1, no snow may be blown, pushed, or otherwise placed on any street at any time (both before and after the street has been plowed).

Are there any laws against blowing snow into your neighbor's yard?

Technically no. However, the city strongly encourages every resident to do the neighborly thing when it comes to snow removal and the person next door. Don't be the Jack Wad that blows snow onto your neighbor's driveway and sidewalk. Being a good neighbor is always a good thing.

Remember, failure to remove snow and ice within a 48-hour period after accumulation can and will result in citations and other costs to you. So do not procrastinate!

You can check out the city's complete snow disposal ordinance here

Source: City of Sioux Falls

