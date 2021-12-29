Can I Legally Blow Snow into My Neighbors Yard in Sioux Falls?
Welcome back to winter once again!
While it's true here in Sioux Falls we don't have a significant amount of snow on the ground at the moment, thanks to our unseasonably warm December temps a few weeks ago. I think everyone who has lived in this state for a good deal of time fully expects that to change sooner, rather than later, given the history of our winters here in South Dakota.
Before Old Man Winter decides to take his next dump, here are a couple of Sioux Falls snow removal laws to familiarize yourself with.
When do I need to shovel?
Whenever we do receive a winter weather event that results in the accumulation of snow/ice in the Sioux Falls city limits, it is the responsibility of every property owner to remove that snow and ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot, or parking area within a 48-hour period according to city ordinance § 96.100 DUTY TO REMOVE SNOW.
Where can I legally deposit the snow?
According to city ordinance § 96.102 DISPOSAL OF SNOW AND ICE. The property owner or person in charge of removing the snow/ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot, or parking area must dispose of accumulated snow and ice upon the property as follows:
Are there any laws against blowing snow into your neighbor's yard?
