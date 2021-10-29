Can You Get The McRib In Sioux Falls Before Nov 1?

The McRib, that tasty and elusive barbeque-flavored, rib-shaped, pressed pork sandwich is back at Sioux Falls area McDonald's locations, but as always, it's only for a limited time.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the McRib, the company is set to officially bring the sandwich back nationwide on Monday, November 1, but it is available early at certain locations ahead of the rollout.

On Friday morning I called the stores on 41st Street, 10th Street, and 12th Street and got confirmation that the McRib is on their menus now. I didn't call all the Sioux Falls locations so it could be possible some of them have the sandwich yet. Call ahead to the particular location near you to see if they have it.

If you go by McRiblocator.com, the popular app that maps out real-time McRib sightings, you would think that Sioux Falls locations didn't have the sandwich yet. However, the app is not accurate in this case at the time of the writing of this article.

Here is a quick history of the McRib.

The sandwich debuted in 1981 in Kansas City as a limited-time item. It would occasionally appear on the menu until 1985 before being canceled for poor sales. In response to popular demand and several petitions, it came back in 1989 and has been available for a short time each year. When the McRib appears, it's typically regional. Last year marked the first time since 2012 that the sandwich was available nationwide.