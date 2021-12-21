Candles Sold at Costco Are Being Recalled

A candle set sold at Costco is being recalled.

Eat This, Not That is reporting that about 140,000 Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles are the products being targeted.

The issue is with the container that holds the candles.

The recall was issued after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission received 138 reports of the candles shattering, cracking, or breaking apart. Three of those incidents resulted in injuries.

The recalled candles were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide between August and September 2021.

Eat This, Not That is also reporting that another Costco product recall is now being expanded.

The ongoing recall of Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch is now being classified as a Class II event by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to the potential presence of glass and metal in the powdered drink mixes.

The recall includes mixes sold in 19-ounce, 82-ounce and on-the-go sticks with 'best when used by' dates between June 13, 2023, and October 3, 2023.

Impacted items were removed from Costco warehouses back in mid-November, with other stores like Walmart and select Sam's Clubs following suit as the recall was expanded.

