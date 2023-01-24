I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.

However, when shopping for meat, do you really want to trust that pound of ground chuck at the same store that only features food products as a convenience?

Here in Sioux Falls, as you shop for groceries, most of us will choose Hy Vee, Fareway, or Aldi. I never hesitate to buy meat products from two of the three.

We really are lucky to have choices In and around Sioux Falls for specialty meat stores that include Uncle Ed's or Look's Marketplace. Just outside of the city, you can't go wrong with a trip to the Renner Corner Meats, Lee's Meats of Tea, or Creekside Meats in Hartford.

A favorable nod also goes to our two-member Costco and Sam's Club stores.

I realize that there are other choices. And, if you are crunched for time it may suit you to troll the food section of the big box store where your favorite makeup is on sale.

Do real steak lovers buy ribeyes at Target? Of course not. You won't see a meat counter attended by a butcher or anyone for that matter who knows what's under that shrinkwrap.

Among the other stores in a recent publication to avoid buying meat were Walmart and Aldi. Both of which have Sioux Falls locations. I cannot honestly rate their meat because I have never purchased any at either store.

One final word: Local!

