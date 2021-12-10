PHOTOS: Cars Already Wiping Out in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa Snow

Andy Erickson/TSM

The first big snowstorm is sweeping through South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa Friday (December 10). Even before lunch, people were having trouble keeping it on the road in slippery conditions.

Driving in the snow is not a terribly difficult thing to do. As I drove around town during my lunch break, the street conditions seemed to have a layer of ice under the snow. Trying to slow down in order to make a turn, even though I did start slowing down well in advance, it was not enough and I slid right by the neighborhood street I was trying to turn onto.

One motorist appeared to be unable to negotiate a turn into a driveway on Cliff Avenue. Since they were driving north, in the downhill direction, they skidded off the road and into the trees. Police were on the scene and a tow truck was helping them out.

Andy Erickson/TSM

Another motorist on northbound I-229 was stuck right in the crotch of the off-ramp and the Interstate, having appeared to have just spun out and was now facing the wrong direction. Spinning out on an Interstate, even at slower speeds, gives you a terrifying realization that you are not in control of the vehicle at that moment.

Andy Erickson/TSM

As treacherous as the road are, it really is best to stay home if you can. If you must go, start slowing down two or three blocks before you need to stop or turn and perform that slowdown as gradually as you can.

