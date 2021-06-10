Chris Paul has Another Big Night, Suns Rout Nuggets 123-98
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover, Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns routed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Mikal Bridges added 16 points for the balanced Suns in their fifth straight victory.
Paul was particularly impressive and it appears his ailing right shoulder isn’t much of a problem anymore. He had 21 points and 11 assists in Game 1.
Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Denver, a day after getting the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award.
Game 3 is Friday night in Denver.
