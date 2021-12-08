City of Sioux Falls Unveils ‘Downtown 2024′ Plan

The look of downtown Sioux Falls is about to undergo a major transformation.

The city has unveiled its' 'Downtown 2024' master plan and it calls for a significant amount of development in and around the Big Sioux River over the next three years.

The project calls for a combination of $400 million in private and public money for 'additional office, retail, housing, and hospitality' in a handful of spots.

First on the agenda are a pair of privately funded projects that are currently underway.

The Steel District Development broke ground in August along the Westbank of the Big Sioux, just south of Falls Park.

Plans for the area include a trio of new restaurants - Burger Dive, Smack Shack, and The Lexington, as well as an office tower and Canopy by Hilton hotel.

On the Eastbank of the Big Sioux is the Cherapa Place Expansion project, which calls for new residential, restaurant, office, entertainment, retail, and parking options.

Four additional projects are slated to begin in 2022.

The Jacobson Family Plaza, just north of the existing Levit Shell, will utilize private and public funding for an ice skating area, playground, restrooms, and open-air shelter.

Also in 2022, improvements are slated for the Sixth Street bridge over the river, Phillips Avenue between Eighth Street and Tenth Street, as well as the reconstruction of Seventh Street along the Big Sioux.

The final project in the current plan is Greenway Phase III, which will develop the land between the Steel District Development and the Westbank of the river.

Three potential future developments are also included in the master plan.

Overall, the $400 million project is expected to add 200 hotel rooms, 1,800 parking spots, 200,000 square feet of office space, 80,000 square feet of retail space, and 60,000 square feet of convention space the the downtown area.

