Cleveland Guardians Force Game 5 Against The Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians Force Game 5 Against The Detroit Tigers

Contributing Authors:
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DETROIT -- — Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

 

Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series after Emmanuel Clase retired got five outs for his third multi-inning save of the year.


Beau Brieske had pitched scoreless ball for 5 1/3 innings over four postseason appearances before Fry, batting for Kyle Manzardo, drove a fastball off an advertising sign between the two bullpens in left for the second pinch-homer in Cleveland postseason history after Hank Majeski in Game 4 of the 1954 World Series. 

 

Clase preserved a 4-3 lead in the eighth when he escaped a second-and-third jam by striking out Trey Sweeney on a 100.9 mph cutter as the batter’s helmet came off.

 

 

AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal will start Game 5 for the Tigers on Saturday night in Cleveland.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

The winner advances to the AL Championship Series against the Yankees in New York starting Monday.

Unbreakable Sports Records and the Athletes That Set Them

There are just some sports records so amazing that it's unlikely any other athlete will even be able to approach them.
Filed Under: ALDS, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, MLB
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Sports, Sports News, Videos

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls