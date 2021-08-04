Cole Hamels Backe in Baseball with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers, perpetually in search of depth for their star-studded rotation, have agreed to a deal with four-time All-Star Cole Hamels, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Hamels, who auditioned for teams during a workout last month in Texas, passed his physical Wednesday morning. The Dodgers will guarantee him a prorated $1 million for the rest of this season and will tack on $200,000 in incentives for each start, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Hamels, a San Diego product, was limited to only one start with the Atlanta Braves last season because of shoulder and triceps injuries and has spent the vast majority of this year regaining his health.

The 37-year-old left-hander held a showcase for teams around the middle of July and is still in the process of getting stretched out in Arizona. He'll report to Dodger Stadium to throw his next bullpen session, then return to the team's spring training facility to continue to build up arm strength.

Hamels' deal was first reported by MLB Network.