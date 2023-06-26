Florida Sets MCWS Record 24 Runs On LSU, Forces Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. -- Florida had been involved in more close games than any other team at the Men's College World Series this year.

That changed in a big way Sunday when the Gators unleashed an offensive barrage of historic proportions. Florida scored the most runs in an MCWS game and came up one short of the record for the largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the finals.

The Gators (54-16) hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU (53-17) pitching for an MCWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers' 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

The teams will play the final game of the Men's College World Series on Monday night, with the winner earning the national championship.

