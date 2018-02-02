For the past several years, comedian Costaki Economopoulos has called the mean streets of New York City home, but this week the stand-up veteran and creative mind behind the football-related Quick Snaps podcast is enjoying some 'Minnesota Nice' as he covers Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

All this week, Costaki has been criss-crossing the Twin Cities taking in everything from the NFL Media Party to Media Day with the two teams playing in the game Sunday (February 4).

Along the way, he's seen somethings that left him scratching his head a bit. He even had an 'up close' encounter with what he describes as an 'ice nymph'.













But all in all, Costaki told me he's having a great time in the frigid north, especially because this year he doesn't have to worry about his beloved Atlanta Falcons breaking his heart like they did last year.