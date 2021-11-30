B1027 fans, here's your chance to ring in 2022 with a familiar face (and voice).

You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL.

Football fans tune in each week to his All Pro Lines podcast which covers all topics pigskin-related during the NFL season.

And now you can see Costaki Economopoulos in person in Sioux Falls doing what he's done best for the past two decades - stand-up comedy.

Costaki will be in town for one night only, at Boss' Comedy Club inside the Ramada on West Russell Street in Sioux Falls, Saturday, January 1, 2022 for an 8:00 PM show.

Tickets range from $15 per person to $70 for a table for six people.

