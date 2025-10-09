The Minnesota Vikings enter their Week 6 bye with a semi-surprising 3-2 record that has them very much in competition for the NFC North title and a playoff spot.

At the outset of the season, 3-2 might not be all that celebrated, but with the rash of injuries this season, Viking fans should be pleased with the record at present.

The Vikings are just one game back of Detroit for the division lead, and still play five more division games the rest of the way.

Here's a look at the division odds today in the NFC North, as well as a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 6.

*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/9/2025 and are subject to change.

NFC North Division Title Odds

Detroit Lions +100

Green Bay Packers +120

Minnesota Vikings +1000

Chicago Bears +2800

Super Bowl Odds

Buffalo Bills +475

Detroit Lions +650

Green Bay Packers +800

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Kansas City Chiefs +900

San Francisco 49ers +1600

Los Angeles Rams +1700

Los Angeles Chargers +1800

Indianapolis Colts +1800

Denver Broncos +1800

--

That's the Top 10. Minnesota currently is tied for 18th with the New England Patriots at +5500 in Super Bowl odds.

The Vikings have a bye this weekend and will face a tough stretch ahead in the weeks to come. Here's a look at Minnesota's next 8 games:

Week 7 - vs. Philadelphia

Week 8 - at LA Chargers (TNF)

Week 9 - at Detroit

Week 10 - vs. Baltimore

Week 11 - vs. Chicago

Week 12 - at Green Bay

Week 13 - at Seattle

Week 14 - vs. Washington

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

