Minnesota Vikings Divisional, Super Bowl Odds Entering Bye
The Minnesota Vikings enter their Week 6 bye with a semi-surprising 3-2 record that has them very much in competition for the NFC North title and a playoff spot.
At the outset of the season, 3-2 might not be all that celebrated, but with the rash of injuries this season, Viking fans should be pleased with the record at present.
The Vikings are just one game back of Detroit for the division lead, and still play five more division games the rest of the way.
Here's a look at the division odds today in the NFC North, as well as a look at the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Week 6.
*All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10/9/2025 and are subject to change.
NFC North Division Title Odds
Detroit Lions +100
Green Bay Packers +120
Minnesota Vikings +1000
Chicago Bears +2800
Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo Bills +475
Detroit Lions +650
Green Bay Packers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +900
Kansas City Chiefs +900
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Los Angeles Rams +1700
Los Angeles Chargers +1800
Indianapolis Colts +1800
Denver Broncos +1800
--
That's the Top 10. Minnesota currently is tied for 18th with the New England Patriots at +5500 in Super Bowl odds.
The Vikings have a bye this weekend and will face a tough stretch ahead in the weeks to come. Here's a look at Minnesota's next 8 games:
Week 7 - vs. Philadelphia
Week 8 - at LA Chargers (TNF)
Week 9 - at Detroit
Week 10 - vs. Baltimore
Week 11 - vs. Chicago
Week 12 - at Green Bay
Week 13 - at Seattle
Week 14 - vs. Washington
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
The 10 Coaches in Vikings History and Their Records
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
A Look at Each of the Nine Minnesota Twins Teams to Win the AL Central
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien