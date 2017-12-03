Complete List of 2017 College Football Bowl Games and Matchups

The full list of 2017 College Football Bowl games and matchups was released on Sunday with the regular season in the rear view and the bowl season on the horizon.

The College Football Playoff highlights the postseason with Clemson vs Alabama in the Sugar Bowl and Oklahoma vs Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

The other big bowl games a part of the New Year's Six include:

Ohio State vs USC in the Cotton Bowl

Washington vs Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl

UCF vs Auburn in the Peach Bowl

Miami vs Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl

Some of the other matchups that have regional interest include Iowa State vs Memphis in the Liberty Bowl, Iowa vs Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl and Michigan vs South Carolina in the Outback Bowl.