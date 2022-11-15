Nebraska’s Loss To Michigan Puts Nail in Coffin for Postseason

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a season to forget and the nail in the coffin of their postseason hopes happened on Saturday.

With the Huskers suffering their seventh loss of the season to Michigan on Saturday, they saw their postseason chances vanish as well.

The Huskers lost to the Wolverines 34-3 and it was more of the same from one of the most disappointing programs in all of college football.

Nebraska fell to 3-7 on the season and with only two games remaining on their schedule, even if they were to win out, they would fall short of the six games needed to become bowl eligible.

With Kansas becoming bowl-eligible this season, the Huskers now take over the unenviable honor of having the longest bowl drought of any Power 5 program, not reaching a bowl game since 2016.

The Huskers last appeared in a bowl game in 2016 as they faced off against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl that season.

Nebraska fired their head coach Scott Frost earlier this year, has seen numerous injuries affect their success, and are now hoping the future will be better than the present.

The Huskers will conclude their season by hosting Wisconsin this week and then traveling to Iowa for their final contest of 2022.

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, their current roster, and their remaining two games, you can visit their team website.