Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls

Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls.

Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls.

The work will take place in both the westbound and eastbound directions.

The project will reduce traffic down to one lane in each direction while the contractor completes the concrete repairs.

Work is expected to take up to three weeks.

During the construction, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.

