Concrete Work Coming to I-90 in Sioux Falls
Reduced lanes and slower traffic are heading to Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls.
Beginning Monday (October 17), the South Dakota Department of Transportation says concrete repairs are scheduled to begin on I-90 between Exits 400 (I-229 Interchange) and 402 (Veterans Parkway) in Sioux Falls.
The work will take place in both the westbound and eastbound directions.
Get our free mobile app
The project will reduce traffic down to one lane in each direction while the contractor completes the concrete repairs.
Work is expected to take up to three weeks.
During the construction, speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.
States with the most registered hunters
Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.