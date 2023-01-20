Going to the ballpark doesn't have to be expensive. And, if that ballpark is Target Field in Minneapolis would see a Minnesota Twins game for just $4.00 interest you?

There are many sporting event ticket prices that cost way more than what it cost just to travel to the venue. Then, if you are hungry and thirsty, well, that could make the entire trip a bust.

For a limited time, the Minnesota Twins are offering single-game tickets for the 2023 season at a can't-pass-that-up price.

Now through Sunday, January 22, you can purchase $4 Ballpark Access Tickets for regular season home games (excluding the Home Opener), while supplies last.

The Twins begin the 2023 season on the road taking on the Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins.

Home opening day at Target Field will be April 6 against the Houston Astros.

Once again ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will bring you Minnesota Twins baseball.

