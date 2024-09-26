Former MVP Derrick Rose Retiring From NBA
Former MVP Derrick Rose is retiring from the NBA after a 16-year career.
Rose, 35, announced his decision on social media Thursday morning. He also took out full-page ads in the local newspapers of the six NBA cities he played in -- Chicago, New York, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Detroit and Memphis -- to thank each fan base.
The Memphis Grizzlies had granted Rose's request to let him out of the final year of his contract earlier in the week.
Rose arrived in the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, going to his hometown Chicago Bulls. The 6-foot-3 point guard quickly emerged as one of the NBA's most exciting young stars, dominating and dazzling with his combination of athleticism and fearlessness.
Rose finished his career with an average of 17.4 points and 5.2 assists in 723 games played, including 518 starts. He played only 77 games over the last three season, including 24 in his lone season in Memphis, the city where he starred on a college team that advanced to the 2008 national championship game.