Buddy Parker, who coached the Detroit Lions to back-to-back NFL titles in the 1950s, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2024.

Parker was announced Wednesday as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors after multiple votes were needed from the 12-person committee. He will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters in January.

The committee considered 11 other candidates along with Parker: Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells, and John Wooten.

Coughlin, Shanahan, and George Seifert are the only retired coaches to have won multiple Super Bowls who are not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Parker had a 107-76-9 record as a head coach for the Cardinals, Lions and Steelers, but his greatest success came during his six years at the helm in Detroit.

Parker finished his career with eight seasons as Steelers coach. He died in 1982 at age 68.

A 12-person committee will pick up to three senior candidates next week from a list of 12 semifinalists to advance to the final stage of voting. The selection committee could also vote in up to five modern-era candidates from a pool still to be determined.

The Class of 2024 will be formally enshrined next summer in Canton, Ohio.

