Did You Know Great Bear In Sioux Falls Is Not Just For Skiing?

We all know what happens when the temperature drops to at least 30 degrees or the first snowfall occurs. You automatically get your skis and tubes ready for Great Bear Ski Valley.

The recreational center is known for its winter fun in the Sioux Empire. But did you know that Great Bear Ski Valley offers more than just fun snow days in Sioux Falls? This establishment can also accommodate various outdoor activities all year long like weddings! The Great Bear Trails in the springtime offers visitors loads of fun that is certainly not to be missed!

Confession time: I have yet to ski at Great Bear Ski Valley ...and I never realized there are miles of trails hidden behind the slopes. I recently went exploring around the trails with my friends one weekend morning. To my surprise, there are a ton (and I mean a ton) of deep hills to climb. You think you're in shape until you attempt to conquer those hills. Whew!

Check out our little hiking adventure to see all the action!

Great Bear Ski Valley is really the jack of all trades! What's your favorite memory at Great Bear Ski Valley?