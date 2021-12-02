Did You Know This Iowa Actor Is A Star On Yellowstone?

In its 4 seasons, Yellowstone has quickly become cable television's biggest hit. It also has some of the most iconic characters on the small screen today.

Of course, the cast is led by the legendary Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. But, one of the quirkiest (and most beloved) characters hails from the great state of Iowa.

But which character is it?

Credit: Paramount/Yellowstone via YouTube

The one and only, Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Jefferson White.

Jefferson grew up in the eastern Iowa town of Mount Vernon, located in Linn County. He also attended Iowa State, graduating from the University in 2012. Since then, he's appeared in such television shows as Manhattan, How To Get Away With Murder, the 2019 reboot of the Twilight Zone, and of course, Yellowstone.

As any avid viewer of Yellowstone will know, Jefferson's portrayal of Jimmy Hurdstrom is one of the best performances on the show.

Before arriving at the Dutton Ranch, Jimmy was a bit of a troublemaker. However, as the series has progressed he's become a reliable (and at times hilarious) ranch hand. Will Jimmy last the entirety of season 4? That remains to be seen.

You can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Channel and stream it on the Peacock Streaming Service.

To see Jimmy Hurdstrom's long evolution from local criminal to cowboy, check out the YouTube link from Paramount below.

