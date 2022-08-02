Dillard’s is Now Coming to Sioux Falls in 2023 (For Real)

We first heard about the department store Dillard's coming to the Empire Mall in December 2018. At the time, planes were for Dillard's to open in late 2019 in the old Younkers space at the mall. But, the fall of 2019 came and went, then in early 2020 everything got rescheduled because of...you know.

The Empire Mall announced today (August 2) that plans are back on for Dillard's department store to come to Sioux Falls. Now in the fall of 2023.

Get our free mobile app

Dillard's Opening in Sioux Falls in 2023

This will be the first store in the Upper Midwest for the Arkansas-based company. There are stores in Iowa and Nebraska.

“We are excited to bring Dillard’s to the Sioux Falls market, adding to our already compelling array of retail offerings at The Empire Mall," Mark Silvestri, President of Simon Development said in a statement. “This collaboration is a perfect extension of our commitment to bringing the best-of-the-best shopping experience to our discerning Sioux Falls shopper and continually raising the bar on what it means to be the premier retail destination in the state of South Dakota.”

In a press release, the Empire Mall said that the new store will occupy 140,000 sq. feet of expanded space featuring Dillard’s latest store design with a full assortment of fashion selections.

Dillard’s Senior Vice President Chris Johnson said in a statement, “We are very happy to continue our plans for The Empire Mall, bringing our premier shopping experience to our new Sioux Falls customers. We are looking forward to developing longstanding client relationships by serving the area at an exceptional level.”

Yonkers had been one of the Empire Mall's anchor stores since the mall opened in Sioux Falls in 1975. In early 2018 the department store Yonkers was going out of business. The former Yonkers space at the mall has been empty since the store closed.

MORE: 12 More Ideas For Sioux Falls’ Empty Gordmans Building

Stores That Use To be In The Western Mall In Sioux Falls