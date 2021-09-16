Do You Think South Dakota Is A Happy State?

Over the last couple of years, the state of South Dakota has really become a destination state. You always see friends gathering at their favorite local hotspots and families visiting famous attractions in the state. Everyone looks like they're having a good time, but are they really happy?

Our friends at WalletHub always have the latest stats and facts about South Dakota and other states across the country. The consumer website just released its 2021’s Happiest States in America and based on the results, in South Dakota...we are a bunch of happy people!

WalletHub used data from its "happiness" research "to determine which environmental factors are linked to a person’s overall well-being and satisfaction with life." The top happiest states earned their spots based on people's “good economic, emotional, physical, and social health.”

Well South Dakota, we are just a happy bunch! South Dakota is the 6th happiest state in the country in WalletHub's recent 2021’s Happiest States in America study.

So what makes residents of South Dakota just so gosh darn happy? A few factors determined these final results. For one, South Dakotans get a ton of sleep. The state is 2nd when it comes to the "Adequate-Sleep Rate." South Dakota also has one of the lowest separation and divorce rates in the country. Plus, South Dakotans really like to volunteer across the region. Speaking from personal experience, people are definitely happy when they are paying it forward!

Here's a look at the states that made the “Top Ten Happiest States” list from WalletHub:

Utah Minnesota Hawaii California North Dakota South Dakota Idaho Maryland New Jersey Massachusetts

Some of the least happiest states in the country include Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas, and West Virginia at the 50th spot.

Stay happy, South Dakota!