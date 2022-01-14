Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle.

To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying for the top burger crown in 2022.

Each of the 27 burgers is graded by the public in five different categories:

Patty

Bun

Toppings

Creativity

Customer Service

The latest stop on our burger tour of downtown is Remedy Brewing Company at 8th & Railroad Center for their burger, 'The Queen Bee'.

Remedy Brewing Company - The Queen Bee Townsquare Media loading...

I was excited to try this one because I was already familiar with Remedy's 'Queen Bee' Cream Ale, which infuses actual South Dakota honey into their beer.

The official description of the 'Queen Bee' burger: 'A 1/3 pound hand pattied burger with black truffle roasted garlic aioli, butter bibb lettuce, Queen Bee braised onions, swiss cheese, potato chips, and Queen Bee honey mustard, all on a toasted black garlic parmesan bun. Comes with a side of potato chips.'

At first glance, I was struck by how enticing the bun looked with the garlic parmesan cheese melted on top. The taste matched the visual to a tee.

The burger itself was pretty close to perfection, although a little undercooked for my taste.

That being said, the mixture of flavors from the Queen Bee mustard and onions along with the unexpected crunch of the potato chips inside the bun made this one of the best experiences so far von this year's burger battle.

The scorecard:

Patty (4)

Bun (5)

Toppings (5)

Creativity (5)

Customer Service (4)

You can vote on any or all of the burgers by downloading the DTSF Digital Passport to your mobile device.