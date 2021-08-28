Downtown Sioux Falls’ Newest Cocktail Bar

A new locally owned bar is having its opening night in Downtown Sioux Falls (August 27) according to Dakota News Now.

Highball located at 440 E 8th Street is "a cocktail bar that is the latest offering from The Carpenter Bar Group, which also owns The Treasury, and it’s located in the first floor of Railyard Flats along East Eighth Street next to East Bank Depot"- Dakota News Now.

Now the name of our city's latest bar has a bit of history behind its significance.

Back in the day, a highball was a white-colored sphere mounted on a pole next to the railroad tracks. If the ball had been moved to the top of the pole, the train was allowed to go ahead at full steam.

But how does this terminology transition over into the world of adult beverages?

According to Highball, a highball could be a couple of different things. It could be referring to a type of high, the height of a drinking glass, or a specific drink.

The classic highball drink is "a whiskey highball, but it can be many tall drinks that combine a base spirit with a nonalcoholic mixer or two"-Dakota News Now.

Highball plans to have a lighter food menu that will offer cheeseballs, meatballs, and other specifically shaped foods at a future undisclosed date.

Highball will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.

Source: Dakota News Now

