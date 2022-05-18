Get our free mobile app

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot . Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.

The folks at Thrillist did some research and found the oldest bar in each state. Here are the closest, so you can plan your Old West bar crawl.



No real surprise that the oldest bar in South Dakota is in Deadwood.

The Buffalo Bodega started out as The Buffalo Bar. It was Deadwood's 18th saloon when it opened in June 1877. The original owner, Mike Russel, named the bar after his friend Buffalo Bill Cody. The bar has been in operation on the same site at ​658 Main St in Deadwood since June of 1877.

In Iowa, the oldest bar is near the town of Sherrill. Established in 1852, and passed through six generations of family ownership, Breitbach’s Country Dining is also Iowa's oldest eating establishment. Its first liquor license was issued by president Milliard Filmore.

The oldest bar in Nebraska is located in Columbus Nebraska. Glur’s Tavern was reportedly another of Buffalo Bill Cody's favorite places to grab a drink. Established in 1876, they like to say it is the oldest bar west of the Missouri River that has operated continuously in the same building.

