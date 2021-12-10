Sioux Falls police responded to a shooting at 13th and Western in the early morning hours of Friday, December 10. According to Dakota News Now, police arrived on the scene and discovered a man lying on the ground with an abdominal wound.

He was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. Police continue to investigate the incident.

