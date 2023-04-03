This is really cool.

It has become a tradition in New York to light up one of the most iconic structures in the world, the Empire State Building, with a team's colors after they win a championship.

Well, the LSU Women's Basketball team defeated Iowa Sunday afternoon in Dallas to capture the university's first-ever Women's Basketball Championship.

LSU dominated Iowa and in the end, it was the ladies in the purple and gold holding up the trophy as confetti rained down on them.

LSU v Iowa Getty Images loading...

So, with all of that said, Sunday night the Empire State Building went Purple and Gold and here's a look at this iconic structure in New York.

Congratulations to the LSU Women's Basketball team and their coaching staff on the most successful year ever in women's basketball at LSU.