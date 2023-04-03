Empire State Building Lit in LSU Colors After Women&#8217;s National Championship Game

Empire State Building Lit in LSU Colors After Women’s National Championship Game

Getty Images

This is really cool.

It has become a tradition in New York to light up one of the most iconic structures in the world, the Empire State Building, with a team's colors after they win a championship.

Well, the LSU Women's Basketball team defeated Iowa Sunday afternoon in Dallas to capture the university's first-ever Women's Basketball Championship.

LSU dominated Iowa and in the end, it was the ladies in the purple and gold holding up the trophy as confetti rained down on them.

Getty Images
loading...

So, with all of that said, Sunday night the Empire State Building went Purple and Gold and here's a look at this iconic structure in New York.

Congratulations to the LSU Women's Basketball team and their coaching staff on the most successful year ever in women's basketball at LSU.

 

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896

To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.
Filed Under: LSU, new york
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls