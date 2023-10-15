LSU Fan Storms Field: Watch Police Deliver Expert Double-Tackle in Viral Video

Get our free mobile app

In an unexpected twist during the LSU-Auburn game on Saturday night in Baton Rouge's Death Valley, an enthusiastic LSU fan took center stage with an unscheduled dash across the field. While the LSU team celebrated a commanding 48-18 win over Auburn, the night's most talked-about tackle didn't come from any of the players.

After likely spending the day tailgating and possibly "overhydrating" with more than just few drinks, the fan, presumably motivated by the thrilling plays of Jayden Daniels, decided to call his own play against the local law enforcement. His impromptu rush was, however, short-lived, as the Death Valley turf monster seemed to betray him, causing him to slip and tumble.

Louisiana's police officers, showcasing some impeccable form, quickly closed in. Commentators and viewers alike have praised the officers' tag-team effort, noting it as the "perfect form tackle" of the evening. One of the officers, particularly, was lauded for a clean and professional tackle, with no signs of any undue force as no flags were detected in the area of the takedown.

While many might remember the night for Daniels' impressive 418 yards and three touchdown passes, or LSU receiver Kyren Lacy's standout performance, the unexpected interruption by the "well-hydrated" fan, as described by the game's announcers, added a layer of intrigue to the game and amusement for fans in attendance.

The fan's antics, though entertaining for some, likely came at a personal cost. Besides facing potential legal consequences such as a trespassing charge, there's a chance this dude might be banned from future visits to the Tiger Stadium. As one commentator noted, "Imagine never being able to go to a game ever again."

Either way, the biggest tackle of the night will be a story that this LSU fan will never forget—whether he wants to or not.