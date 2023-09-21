Iowa State Alum Purdy ‘A Robot’ According to GMFB

There's a lot to like these days about 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy.

Last season, he was one of the best stories in the history of the league; the last pick in the draft that took his team to the NFC Title Game.

Now, as his success continues to the tune of a 2-0 start this season, Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football offered up a unique and frankly hilarious take on his success.

You'll just have to see hear it to believe it. But tongue-in-cheek, Brandt thinks Purdy is out of this world:

Kyle Brandt on X: "I have a theory on Brock Purdy. I won’t be silenced. Don’t believe what they’re telling you. Watch this before it’s taken down. https://t.co/Qyi7aGWI13" / X (twitter.com)

It's a hilarious take. My favorite part: "I don't think he's a human being."

It's been an amazing start to Purdy's career, and we'll see the former Iowa State Cyclone in person again tonight when the 2-0 49ers play host to the 1-1 New York Giants.

Source: Kyle Brandt on Twitter