ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith To Interview Caitlin Clark In Iowa City

Even though it's college football season, the media spotlight continues to follow Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark. Next week is homecoming for the Hawkeyes and one of ESPN's most talked about hosts will be in Iowa City for a one-on-one with college basketball's biggest star.

Stephen A. Smith is coming to Iowa. The boisterous voice at ESPN will be in Iowa City next week to talk with one of the biggest stars in basketball, Iowa's Caitlin Clark. The Daily Iowan reports that Smith will sit down with Clark for a publicized conversation on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m. The program, called 'Beyond the Game' will take place in front of the Old Capitol on the U of I Pentacrest. Stephen A. Smith will also host his ESPN show 'First Take' from the Iowa campus on the morning of October 6th.

Also appearing at the event will be media executive Mark Shapiro. The Daily Iowan reports that Shapiro is president of Endeavor, and TKO Group, a sports entertainment company that includes both the UFC and the WWE. Shapiro graduated from the University of Iowa in 1992. Along with being featured on ESPN, Caitlin Clark was also featured in a new Nike commercial on Wednesday.

The Daily Iowan reports that the ad was posted to X, formerly Twitter, with the caption, "Before you build something new, you have to break some ground." That is certainly something that Caitlin Clark has no problem doing. We can't wait until next Friday for the top Hawk to take center state!

