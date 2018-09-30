Europe Wins the 2018 Ryder Cup

Since 1993 the US hasn't defeated Europe on their home course in the Ryder Cup and that trend continued this year.

Europe defeated the United States 17 1/2 to 10 1/2.

Two of the big names for the United States went winless in Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

For Europe, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood were as good as it gets, helping lead them to another Ryder Cup win.

The US entered the day down 10-6 and just couldn't get any momentum on Sunday.

Over the last 12 Ryder Cups played, team Europe has won 9 of them.