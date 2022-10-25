Extraordinarily Rare Animal Caught On Camera In Minnesota

Recently a very rare citing of a very rare animal was caught on a trail camera in Minnesota.

Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project in northern Minnesota were lucky enough to capture video of a “very rare” blond wolf.

Voyageurs Wolf Project posted the video on their Facebook page saying...

“The first “blonde” wolf we have captured on camera here! Certainly, a very rare coat color for wolves in this area as we have thousands of videos of wolves, and none quite like this one!

And by blonde, we mean the light, creamy-colored fur around the wolf's neck and shoulders!

We have only seen this wolf on camera once. We do not know anything else about this wolf other than it is not part of a pack in the area (i.e., it is a lone wolf). We will see if shows up on camera again sometime soon!”

This rare occurrence was recorded in the area of Voyageurs National Park east of International Falls, Minnesota.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, Minnesota, USA.

