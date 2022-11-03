Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!

I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border.

I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never a big cat like the one posted by the Voyageurs Wolf Project.

Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video and comment on social media saying ...

“We just got our first video ever of a cougar!! This rare footage was from October 20 and taken in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem.

Fortunately, the footage is super clear so no disputing what kind of kitty this is!

The Minnesota DNR has verified 59 cougar observations in the state since 2004.

None of which have been in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem so far, though several weren’t too far away!

Most wild cougars observed in Minnesota are thought to be transient young males traveling from breeding populations of cougars in the western Dakotas.

This is based on evidence (genetics, etc.) from cougars that died or were killed in Minnesota and other midwestern states.