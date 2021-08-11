Farmers’ Almanac Forecasts “Flip-Flop” Winter for SD

Sure, we may still be in the dog days of summer but that hasn't stopped the Farmers' Almanac from making its annual predictions for this coming winter. And the forecast calls for a bizarre 4-month stretch which it's named a "flip-flop" winter.

In its recently published book for this coming fall and winter, the almanac makes a number of weather predictions, which, if proven to be true, could make for a long, brutal winter for us Midwesterners.

What exactly is a "flip-flop" winter? Here's what the Farmers' Almanac has to say:

Credit: Farmers' Almanac, 11 Alive via YouTube

In its recently released extended forecast, the almanac goes over every section of the country, including our neck of the woods. For us, we are to expect a cold January, with snowstorms projected in the latter part of the month. February looks mild and dry, but the almanac is predicting the month of March to go out like a lion. So, in a sense, it's called a "flip-flop" winter because the weather is expected to have lots of ups and downs. The almanac goes on to say we will see many days of mild weather, followed by major storms in the Midwest.

The Old Farmers' Almanac has been around since 1818. In the 200 plus years it's been predicting the weather for farmers across the country, just how accurate is it? Well, according to WGN TV, the almanac says it has an 80-85 percent accuracy rate. However, when you look at the Midwest in general, that shrinks to 50-52 percent.

For a full look at the Farmers' Almanac's extended forecast for the 2021-2022 winter season, check out the article here.

