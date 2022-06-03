Flandreau Rodeo Days Return to Royal River Casino

Getty Images

Flandreau Rodeo Days 2022 Friday, June 3, 2022, and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – TWO RODEOS! Grab Fun by the Horns at Flandreau Rodeo Days. Enjoy the event that’s been hailed as the ‘best rodeo’ two years in a row! Flandreau Rodeo Days are back and promising two full days of fun and excitement for the whole family.

This local rodeo is always a first-class South Dakota Experience. Flandreau Rodeo Days have been Voted Best New SDRA Rodeo of the Year for 2018! AND Voted Best SDRA Rodeo of the Year for 2019! The event is sanctioned by SDRA and MRA.

JD Collins via Sprint Sioux Falls
loading...

One of my favorite things about Flandreau Rodeo Days, other than the rodeo itself, is the vendors with their awesome food! Last year I had an Indian Taco for the first time and it was amazing! So, there's great food and of course, plenty of cold beverages for you to check out.

Directions
Royal River Casino
City/State
Flandreau, South Dakota
Hours
  • Friday: 6:30pm
  • Saturday: 6:30pm

Slack: June 3 @ 11:00 AM CT

Admission
  • General: $15
  • Children 10 & under: Free
  • $10 Early Bird Admission (purchase at the Gift Shop or online at flandreaurodeodays.com); $15 Gate Admission
Events
  • Bull Riding
  • Calf Roping
  • Cowgirl's Barrel Racing
  • Mounted Team Roping
  • Saddle Bronc Riding
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Team Roping
