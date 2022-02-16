South Dakota Welcomes Emmy Award Winner & Comedian One Night Only

Am I the only one who didn't know this well-known actor was also a standup comedian?

I have seen this gentleman in so many shows and movies. He is impressive in dramatic roles and comedic ones also, and he has the awards to prove it.

You may know him from the HBO TV series Entourage, the PBS series Mr. Selfridge, or The Drew Carey Show, Seinfeld, Ellen (the sitcom), The Larry Sanders Show, and many others.

Or, you may recognize him from numerous John Cusack films, including - Serendipity, Say Anything, or Runaway Jury. He and Mr. Cusack are both from Evanston, Illinois, and are long-time friends who were actually roommates at one time.

Mr. Piven won an Emmy award three years in a row playing a snarky L.A. agent named Ari Gold on Entourage. Additionally, he won two Golden Globes for the same show.

In any case, what's keeping him busy these days is his stand-up comedy tour. It will take him across the U.S. and across the pond to the UK and more. He filmed the series, Mr. Selfridge, in London and is not only familiar with England, but loves it.

If you're going to see Jeremy Piven's one-night-only performance in South Dakota, you'll have to make the 45-minute drive up to Royal River Casino in Flandreau on Friday, March 25.

Doors open at 7 PM and the 90-minute show starts at 8 PM. You must be 21 to attend. There will also be a "meet and greet" session in the VIP Lounge.

Ticket prices start at $40 and go up from there.

For more information see Jeremy Piven's website or also Royal River Casino's event page online.

