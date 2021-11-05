Friday morning was an extremely foggy one. Mix that with the morning commute and some distracted driving and you have the recipe for a nasty accident.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, six cars were involved in an injury accident at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 115 and Tiger Way near Harrisburg High School.

The driver of a Chrysler 200 was heading south on Highway 115 and rear-ended a line of cars in the left turning lane.

The driver of the Chrysler was cited for careless driving and did admit to being distracted while driving, although the specific distraction was not mentioned. The dense fog was also believed to have contributed to the accident as well.

Six Car Crash on Highway 11

Driving in the fog is dangerous even if it isn't slippery. Things you can do to be safe when driving in fog include minimizing distractions, slowing down, rolling a window down so you can hear emergency vehicle sirens, shut off cruise control, using windshield wipers and defrosters, and keeping a greater distance between yourself and the car in front of you.