Harrisburg South Dakota QB Knuth Finds New CFB Home

The transfer portal continues to churn and chug along, and one area native has found himself a new home for the upcoming football season.

Harrisburg High School Alum Jacob Knuth, who spent his first season of eligibility at the University of Minnesota, has now announced his new team for the upcoming season and beyond.

Knuth, a 3-star recruit out of Harrisburg High School, has announced his commitment to play for Coach Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here's the official post from the Quarterback's Twitter Page:

It's quite the get for the Kansas State Wildcats.

Here are just a few of his high school accolades found on his University of Minnesota Football profile:

led Harrisburg to an undefeated 12-0 season and the school’s first-ever 11AAA state championship in 2021 • as a senior, completed 164-of-251 passes for 2,413 yards and 26 touchdowns and also rushed for 527 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Kansas State Wildcats finished their 2022 season with a mark of 10-4 and won the Big 12 Championship. They open the 2023 season at home against Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, September 2nd.

Source: Gopher Sports and Jacob Knuth on Twitter