Sioux Falls Jefferson Rises in Latest HS Football Poll

TwoTwentyStudios ThinkStock

One week of South Dakota High School Football is in the books, and now we have a look at our first in-season poll from SD Media.

Sioux Falls Jefferson endured a slugfest at Harrisburg a week ago, and they are one of many movers in this week's poll.

The Cavaliers took home an overtime road win against the Tigers, and moved from #4 to #2 in this week's release.

Here is the entirety of the poll from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (20) 1-0 114 1

2. Jefferson (4) 1-0 97 4

3. O’Gorman 1-0 65 5

4. Harrisburg 0-1 54 2

5. Brandon Valley 0-1 30 3

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (23) 1-0 119 1

2. Tea Area (1) 1-0 86 2

3. Yankton 1-0 81 3

4. Watertown 1-0 48 RV

5. Spearfish 1-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 6, Huron 3, Sturgis 3, Brookings 2.

 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (23) 1-0 119 1

2. West Central 1-0 88 2

3. Canton (1) 1-0 75 4

4. Dakota Valley 1-0 47 5

5. Sioux Falls Christian 0-1 20 3

Receiving votes: Lennox 10, Madison 1.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (19) 2-0 115 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (5) 2-0 99 2

3. Sioux Valley 2-0 70 3

4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-0 42 4

5. Hot Springs 2-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 7, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Tri-Valley 1.

 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (13) 2-0 102 3

2. Hamlin (9) 2-0 94 4

3. Howard (2) 1-1 64 1

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 2-0 47 RV

5. Wall 1-1 43 2

Receiving votes: Stanley County 5, Bon Homme 4, Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 1.

 

Class 9A

1. Wolsey-Wessington (14) 2-0 109 3

2. Warner (8) 1-0 95 2

3. Canistota (2) 2-0 78 4

4. Gregory 0-1 43 1

5. Harding County/Bison 2-0 20 5

Receiving votes: Philip 9, Castlewood 3, Chester Area 3.

 

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (24) 2-0 120 4

2. De Smet 1-1 67 2

3. Avon 2-0 64 RV

4. Hitchcock-Tulare 1-1 46 1

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 32 3

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 12, Potter County 12, Corsica-Stickney 4, Arlington 3.

