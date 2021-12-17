Follow the 2021 College Football Bowl Season Here on ESPN

Contributing Authors:
ESPN Radio

College football is at its best here on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. Due to the start times and games overlapping, here are the games included in our schedule of the College Football Bowl Series:

Saturday, December 18
9:00 AM RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky @ Appalachian State
New Mexico Bowl
UTEP @ Fresno State
7:45 PM R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana @ Marshall

Friday, December 24
6:00 PM EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl:
Memphis @ Hawaii

Tuesday, December 28
5:00 PM AutoZone Liberty Bowl:
Mississippi State @ Texas Tech
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia @ Minnesota

Wednesday, December 29
1:00 PM New Era Pinstripe Bowl:
Maryland @ Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson @ Iowa State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Oregon @ Oklahoma

Thursday, December 30
1:00 PM TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee @ Purdue
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Pittsburgh @ Michigan State

Friday, December 31
1:30 PM Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Cincinnati @ Alabama
Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia @ Michigan

Saturday, January 1
12:00 PM PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Oklahoma State @ Notre Dame
Rose Bowl-Capital One Venture X
Utah @ Ohio State
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Baylor @ Ole Miss

Monday, January 10
6:00 PM AT&T National Championship

