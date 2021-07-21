Free Pop-Up COVID Vaccination Event Underway in Sioux Falls

If you're one of the more than 40 percent of South Dakotans who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19, there's an opportunity for you to get your shot this week, without an appointment, and with a little added incentive to make it worth your while.

South Dakota Voices for Peace, South Dakota Urban Indian Health, and the South Dakota State University Dairy Extension are teaming up for the pop-up vaccination event at the JC Penney entrance at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

The event runs Wednesday (July 21), Thursday (July 22), and Friday (July 23) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Get our free mobile app

No appointment is necessary to get a shot and IDs are not required.

Not only are the vaccines being provided free of charge, but each person taking part in the event will receive a $30 gift card.

Shot recipients will be given the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the latest figures from the South Dakota Department of Health, 704,129 doses of vaccine have been distributed in the state to 374,889 people. That translates to 57.88 percent of South Dakotans having received at least one shot, with 53.58 percent in the state fully vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 109,597 people in South Dakota have tested positive for coronavirus, with 2,041 virus-related deaths in the state.

There are currently 38 patients in South Dakota hospitalized with COVID.