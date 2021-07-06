Full Capacity at Target Field During Twins Welcome Back Week

As part of a 7-game homestand, the Minnesota Twins will welcome fans to full capacity beginning this week. Series with the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers precedes the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

Twins opened Welcome Back Week with the White Sox on Monday as Bailey Ober shut down seven batters in five scoreless innings to earn his first MLB win 8-5.

Max Kepler had a multiple home run day. His first in the bottom of the second inning for two runs. Then in the bottom of the 8th inning, he goes oppo for a solo.

Twins and White Sox are back at it tonight on Information 1000 KSOO as Jose Berrios will face Carlos Rodon. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM.

As Twins fans enjoy 7-straight home games, Welcome Back Week includes Military Discounts, Pride Night, Student Day, Free Jerseys, Bomba Bobbleheads, and much more.

The MLB All-Star Break will be July 12-15. Minnesota will be represented by slugger Nelson Cruz.